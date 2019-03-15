Service Wednesday for Dorothy Scossa

Dorothy Shuart arrived in Carson Valley in the late 1930s to help out at the Scossa family ranch. The story is she met and fell in love with a cowboy, Eugene Scossa.

She graduated into life as a ranch wife two weeks before she graduated from high school in 1940.

Dorothy Scossa, one of Carson Valley's literal women in history, died Feb. 25 at her daughter's home in Carson City at age 96.

A celebration of her life, which included 80 years living in Carson Valley, is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church in Gardnerville.

Born Armistice Day 1922 in Akron, Ohio, she started as a freshman at the high school in Gardnerville, arriving from Goldfield, according to a story written by Mary Settelmeyer Fair in 1989.

She graduated Douglas County High School in 1940 with Louis Bergevin and Luetta Dressler. In lieu of photos, the class elected to have cartoonist Lew Hymers draw their likenesses along with predictions for their futures, though Dorothy was already on her path.

She married Eugene Scossa on May 25, 1940, and the couple had four children, Sonja Young of Soldotna, Alaska; Cecile Schultz of Carson City; Georgia (Edward) Kiewica of Carson City and Russell Scossa of Gardnerville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-granchildren.

Her husband Gene preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1991.

She was a charter member of the Western Nevada Cowbelles, where she was president and Cowbelle of the Year in 1977-78.

Scossa was a member of the Carson Valley Literary Club and an avid bridge player.

"A trip to Switzerland with her sister-in-law, Isabelle Wright, to visit the Scossa family's native land, was a highlight of her life," Settelmeyer Fair recounted.

A supporter of the Douglas County Historical Society, she was a member of the inaugural class of Women in History in 2000.

Donations may be made in her name to the Historical Society at 1477 US Highway 395 N., Suite B, Gardnerville, NV 89410.