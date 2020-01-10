Service Saturday for Tahoe-Douglas firefighter killed in skiing accident

A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday in Reno for Tahoe-Douglas firefighter Damian Rivadeneyra, 37, who died in a skiing accident on Dec. 27.

Rivadeneyra was captain of the Beckworth Hotshot Zephyr crew and a ski instructor.

He was skiing alone Dec. 27 at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe when he may have collided with a tree, resort spokesperson Mike Ferrari told the Tahoe Tribune.

Rivadeneyra was spotted, and later found by resort officials up against a tree.

Officials attempted resuscitation and Rivadeneyra was later airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno where he succumbed to his injuries, Ferrari said.

It’s really sad, but ultimately, he was doing something he loved,” Ferrari said.

Rivadeneyra had worked at Mt. Rose since he turned 18.

The Tahoe Douglas firefighters Association posted on its Facebook page about losing a beloved member.

“Tragically this morning we were informed of the loss to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District family,” said the post. “Damien “D” Rivadeneyra was one of the founding members of our Zephyr Crew and a friend to many members of local 2441. “He was a great friend, colleague, and firefighter. Rest easy brother, you will be missed.”

A Gofundme page was created Dec. 29 in support of his family, his wife, Mashal.

The goal was $15,000 and more than $36,000 has been raised as of Friday morning.

Rivadeneyra graduated from Galena High School. The service will be conducted at the Elks Club in Reno.