Service Saturday for Thomas Mullarkey, skier who was subject of Sierra search

A funeral Mass is Saturday for a California skier who disappeared at Bear Valley in March.

Thomas Dennis Mullarkey's body was found May 14, two months to the day after he was reported missing by his wife on March 14 after he failed to return from a skiing trip to Alpine County.

An autopsy revealed the 65-year-old Richmond man died from heart failure, according to the Alpine County Sheriff's Office.

According to his obituary, Mullarkey was a journeyman electrician, who served as business representative for the union.

A funeral Mass is Saturday for Mullarkey in Berkeley.

The family is asking that donations in his name be made to Alpine County Search & Rescue or to St. Mary's College High School in Berkeley.

Recommended Stories For You

A web page for donors has been set up at http://www.youcaring.com/tommullarkey