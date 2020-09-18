Service is Saturday for Alpine woman killed in house fire

A memorial service is Saturday for a 24-year-old woman, who was killed in a Sept. 8 house fire in the Hung-A-Lei-Ti Community.

Alpine County resident Monica Arnett was a member of the Washoe Tribe and a 2015 graduate of Douglas High School.

She was killed in a fire that resulted in injuries to at least three people and destroyed the home at 55 Circle Drive and did major damage to a neighboring home.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office relayed their condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

The sheriff’s office released the name of a South Lake Tahoe angler who died Aug. 7 at Red Lake in August.

Perry Fetterman, 63, fell out of his boat and didn’t come back up.

No cause of death has been announced. His body had been recovered by an El Dorado County Dive team that responded to aid Alpine County in the recovery.