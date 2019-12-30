Sertoma hosts Crab feed

It is not too early to start planning to attend this very popular annual event. The name Sertoma stands for “SERvice TO MAnkind.” Its purpose and mission are to meet the needs of our community through volunteer service. Their vision is to create communities of change under common leadership and with a common voice that will serve the many in need. Sertoma’s national mission is to improve the quality of life today for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.

On Feb. 15, the Carson Valley Sertoma hosts its Dungeness Crab and Tri-Tip Roast Dinner including baked potato, salad, roll and butter, dessert, water and coffee, and a “no-host bar.” Tickets are $47 for adults and $25 for children under 12 years of age. The feast will be held at a new location this year, St. Gall’s Catholic Church Pastoral Center, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. One hundred percent of profits from this fundraiser goes right back into the community via Sertoma charities. Seating is limited and this much anticipated event does sell out quickly. No tickets are sold at the door. Buy your ticket now online at carsonvalleysertoma.org/ and receive two free raffle tickets. Buy your ticket from a Sertoma member and receive a big “thank you.”

Will you have a large group (eight or more people)? Call or email Birgit 782-0758 or brokamoto@charter.net to reserve your table. Consider becoming a sponsor at carsonvalleysertoma.org/donate.html. Can’t attend but want to donate to this worthwhile effort? Please ask about opportunities to donate prizes or business services which may be tax-deductible and cash is always appreciated too.

New at this year’s dinner are the “Mystery Wine Bags.” Buy a red, white, or rose-colored cork and see what wine bottle it is designated for. The value of each bag ranges from $10 to $100 a bottle. This is in addition to our “choose your prize” and silent auction items.

If you are interested in learning more about Sertoma, you are invited to attend a meeting on Fridays, from 7-8 a.m., at COD Casino, 1593 Esmeralda Ave., Minden. 89423. For questions about membership and weekly meetings, please email to Donna at donnaschehl@gmail.com.

