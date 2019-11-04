Senior supreme court justice won’t seek another term

Chief Justice Mark Gibbons announced he will not seek re-election in 2020 for a fourth term on the Nevada Supreme Court. Gibbons was first elected to the Nevada Supreme Court in 2002. He is the longest serving Justice among the seven members of the Court.

The brother of longtime Carson Valley resident and state appeals court Judge Michael Gibbons, Gibbons swerved as a district court judge in Clark County and was elected as chief judge of the Eighth Judicial District Court by his fellow judges in 2001.

“Since judicial election filing opens in January 2020, I wanted to make this announcement early so people interested in the position could decide to file for the office,” said Chief Justice Gibbons.

The term of office for a Supreme Court Justice is six years.

Chief Justice Gibbons is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine and Loyola University School of Law.

Michael Gibbons served as district judge and was a criminal prosecutor in Douglas County before being appointed and then elected to the first state appeals court.