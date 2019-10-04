Senior Care Plus withdraws from Western Nevada counties

At least one Medicare and prescription drug plan won’t be offered in Douglas County next year.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, Senior Care Plus won’t be offered in Douglas, Lyon, Storey and Churchill counties.

“We believe in providing the best care for the communities we serve, and to that end, there are other plans in these areas that offer services similar to or the same as Senior Care Plus at a lower price point,” a Senior Care Plus spokeswoman said.

According to its web site, Senior Care Plus is an HMO-PPO Medicare advantage plan with a contract operated by Hometown Health.

According to shop.medicareadvantage.com, there are three plans available in Douglas County, including Aetna Medicare HMO and PPO plans.