Second special Legislative session opens 9 a.m. Friday

On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said a special session of the Nevada Legislature will begin a special session 9 a.m. Friday to address policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd Special Session in Nevada’s history.



“I again look forward to collaborating with Nevada legislators to meet the challenges that are unfortunately before us,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “In order to protect the time necessary to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, my expectation is that this special session will be thorough and as efficient as possible.”



The proclamation by the Governor sets the agenda for the session and limits the business that may be considered by lawmakers while they are in special session.

In the proclamation, the following policy items are included for consideration: