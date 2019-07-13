Second red flag warning of season issued for Sunday

A red flag warning has been issued for 1-9 p.m. for low humidity and gusty wins across Western Nevada.

East Fork firefighters responded to a 50-acre wildfire in Sun Valley north of Reno on Sunday afternoon.

A brush truck is headed for the grass fire burning toward Spanish Springs.

According to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch, the fire was reported around 3 p.m.

It was the second fire reported within an hour in the Sierra Front.

A red flag warning has been issued for 1-9 p.m. Sunday for low humidity and gusty wins across Western Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph are expected on Sunday afternoon.

Humidity is expected to drop to 6-14 percent.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidty can cause fires to rapidly grown in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.”

This is the second red flag warning issued for Western Nevada this season.

“Avoid outdoor ctivities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.”

