Second pot presentation tonight

Proponents of bringing a cannabis dispensary to Douglas County will be conducting a presentation tonight at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Capital Partners’ Nick Vander Poel said the presentation will be 5-6:30 p.m. He said the presentation will be in the Ranch View Room.

Douglas County prohibits marijuana establishments through its zoning code after voters in the county overwhelmingly opposed the statewide ballot initiative that legalized cannabis use.

In a presentation held last month, Vander Poel said Green Therapeutics, a Las Vegas grower, is hoping to take advantage of one of the two dispensary licenses issued for Douglas County by the Nevada Department of Taxation.