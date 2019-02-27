Second gun background check rally set for March 12

More than 300 people packed Hamdogs in Gardnerville on Tuesday night to protest a Nevada law regulating private gun sales and transfers.

Organized by Commissioner Dave Nelson, a second session has been scheduled for 7 p.m. March 12 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Senate Bill 143 was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Feb. 15.

The Legislature's Democratic majority passed the bill over objections of Republicans and many who testified against it.

Douglas Republican lawmakers Sen. James Settelmeyer and Assemblyman Jim Wheeler have both opposed the bill.