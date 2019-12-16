Second cannabis presentation in Gardnerville tonight

Proponents of bringing a cannabis dispensary to Douglas County will be conducting a presentation tonight at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Capital Partners’ Nick Vander Poel said the presentation will be 5-6:30 p.m. He said the presentation will be in the Ranch View Room.

Vander Poel said his presentation is also going to Douglas County commissioners at their Jan. 7 meeting.

Douglas County prohibits marijuana establishments through its zoning code after voters in the county overwhelmingly opposed the statewide ballot initiative that legalized cannabis use.

In a presentation held last month, Vander Poel said Green Therapeutics, a Las Vegas grower, is hoping to take advantage of one of the two dispensary licenses issued for Douglas County by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

