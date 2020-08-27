Second boater disappears at Tahoe in 16 days

Searchers are looking for the second boater to disappear at Lake Tahoe in 16 days.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office submersible helped look for a man who got separated from a rental boat without a lifejacket.

Ian Morlang, 25, and two others rented the boat on Tuesday and went swimming near Lily Beach, according to South Lake Tahoe Lt. Shannon Laney.

Authorities were alerted that Morlang was missing at 5 p.m. Tuesday after a sailboat rescued two of the occupants.

According to police, the trio went swimming off the boat, which currents and wind moved away from them.

The two rescued occupants were wearing lifejackets, but Morlang was not.

They said Morlang went under the water and didn’t come back up.

South Lake Police Boat Marine 1 began looking for the missing man with help from Douglas County’s Marine 7, the Coast Guard, Tahoe-Douglas and South Tahoe firefighters and the CalStar medical helicopter.

Searchers continued until sunset, with the Coast Guard and a Navy rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Fallon taking up the search through the night.

On Wednesday, searchers continued, using K-9s and the submersible.

Searchers continued on Thursday.

The search for Ryan Normoyle, 29, of Closter, N.J., who disappeared on Aug. 10 after renting a boat at Tahoe was suspended after several days using dogs and other resources.

A woodworker and minor league baseball player, Normoyle was on a three-week vacation in California when he rented a boat for two hours at Lake Tahoe.

Normoyle was alone in the boat, so no one knows how he came to be in the water.