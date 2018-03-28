Scores turn out for Remembering project

More than 80 people turned out on Saturday to honor new inductees to the "Women in History Remembering Project."

The event was hosted by the Douglas County Historical Society at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, where photos, mementos and other items reflecting the life and achievements of the honorees are now on exhibit.

"The Douglas County Historical Society was pleased with the audience response in making many recommendations for our 2019 honorees," Historical Society President Dennis Little said.

The five honorees' names were added to the list of 133 Douglas County women who've been remembered for their significant historical contribution to the county's quality of life.

Honorees for this year's project are:

Maria Meyer-Kassel — She served the community generously, giving time to several organizations, among them, making candy for Genoa's Candy Dance and hosting lunch for hospitalized veterans at her home.

Roberta McConnell — A local news reporter for 30 years, keeping this community aware of important happenings through her position at The Record-Courier, that are now history.

Worth Borda — Graduate of Douglas County High School and in her adult life was very active in community activities: Carson Valley Day parades, art instructor for local 4-H Club, instructor for Red Cross sponsored swim lessons, assisted families during l964 Genoa Peak plane crash, to mention only a few.

Agnes Janssen — Owner of Genoa's Pink House from 1939 to 1956, preserved many important pieces of Genoa history and hosted various club meeting in the Pink House. One of the first curators for the Nevada State Museum, she with her husband gathered and shared Nevada natural history.

Lois Wray — Known for her active participation in many community organizations and for her dedication to history with the preservation of the famous Pink House in Genoa.

All histories are archived in the VanSickle Research Library at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

March is National Women in History month.

Douglas County is home to Genoa, Nevada's oldest town.