Schultz takes class title in Reno

Minden kart racer, Tanner Schultz, capped off a busy 2019 race season with a Jr2 LO206 class championship at the Northern Nevada Kart Club in Reno.

Schultz won three times and finished no worse than second en route to the championship title. Schultz raced a total of 17 times at five different tracks in Northern California and Nevada.

Schultz also finished third in points at the Prairie City Kart Track in Rancho Cordova, Calif., despite missing a race because of a scheduling conflict. Schultz scored one victory at PC against a stacked field of 14 karts in class.

Good luck was not with Schultz in the regional Kart Project X series where he finished fourth in points. A best finish of second at Stockton Little 99 Speedway in a field of 18 karts was Schultz’s KPX highlight of the season.

Schultz would like to thank Sierra Tahoe Ready-Mix, Nevada Kartsport and Douglas Disposal Inc. for their support during the season.

“Rodney and Zach Rivera at Nevada Kartsport were key in our success this season,” said Schultz. “They are great mentors. Everybody on the Nevada Kartsport Team help each other any way they can, which is a big help as well.”

For the 2020 season, Schultz will be moving up to the ultra competitive Senior LO206 class. This class is for racers 16 years of age and up.

“There are some veterans racing in Senior class that have been racing for decades, I’m looking forward to running with the big dogs!” Schultz said. “We will be scaling back a bit for 2020 and focusing on NNKC and KPX championships.”

A junior at Douglas High School, Schultz is enrolled in the Jumpstart Program with Western Nevada College.

You can follow Schultz on Instagram at ​schultz_racing_team.