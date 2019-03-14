Schultz set for 2019 race season

The Schultz Racing Team has announced the schedule of races for the 2019 season for its driver, Minden's Tanner Schultz, who will be racing in the 17 and over division.

Schultz finished the Desert Park Raceway 2018 racing season in third place. He was awarded the "Most Improved Karter" award at the 2018 Northern Nevada Kart Club Awards Banquet. SRT will be under Nevada Kartsport's tent all season, including the NNKC club series, Prairie City club series, KPX traveling series, and a few one-off events yet to be scheduled.

Rodney Rivera at Nevada Kartsport helped Schultz and SRT gain experience and learn new things that will aid them for the 2019 season. The following 2019 dates are confirmed:

(KPX) this weekend at Shasta Kart Club, Redding, Calif.; (Club) March 24 at All Star Karting, Rancho Cordova, Calif.; (Club) April 7 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno; (Club) April 14 at All Star Karting, Rancho Cordova; (KPX) April 27-28 at All Star Karting, Rancho Cordova; (Club) May 5 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno; (KPX) May 18-19 at Monterey Bay Karters, Marina, Calif.; (Club, Night Race) May 25 at All Star Karting, Rancho Cordova.

(Club) June 2 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno; (Club) June 16 at All Star Karting, Rancho Cordova; (KPX) June 22-23 at All Star Karting, Rancho Cordova; (Club) June 30 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno; (KPX) July 20-21 at Little Stockton 99 Kart Track, Stockton, Calif.; (Club, Night Race) July 27 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno; (Club) Aug. 18 at Northern Nevada Kart Club or All Star Karting (yet to be determined); (KPX) Aug. 24-25 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno; (Club) Sept. 29 at Northern Nevada Kart Club, Reno.

Schultz has already been turning competitive laps in 2019 finishing third in the Need 2 Speed 6-week Pro-League held in January and February, and was part of the three-man team that won the Need 2 Speed 3-Hour Enduro Race on March 3. Need 2 Speed is an indoor karting facility in Reno, using electric karts.

Schultz also finished fourth in the All Star Karting season opener on Feb. 24 in Rancho Cordova.

Sierra Tahoe Ready-Mix has returned as a sponsor for the 2019 campaign.