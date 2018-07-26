Schreiber wins Valley event

Results from the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club individual stroke play event held July 8.

Flight A (Net Score): First — Jeff Schreiber, 70; second — Jesues Rey, Marc Menezes, 72. Flight B: First — Roger Hala, 67; Second — Frank Ramirez, 70; third — Neil Notley, 71. Flight C: First — Sandy Martin, 63; Second — Neil Bain, 65; Third — Don Henderson, 66. Flight D: First — David Thorne, 65; second — John Guidicatti, 72; third — Willie Tenney, 73.

Closest to the pin: Hole No. 1 — Ken Smitreski. Hole No. 18 — John Guidicatti.

Goldstone wins at Genoa Lakes

The annual Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club President's Cup tournament took place July 10 and 12 at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ranch and Lake courses. Twenty-four members competed in the two-day net tournament. Ladies' Club President Sondi Goldstone won the tournament with a net score of 134.

Second place honors went to Jeanne Fadem with a score of 136. Other top scorers in the tournament were: 3rd place – Mary Zimmerman; 4th place – Barb Wilson; 5th place – Peggy Lyon; 6th place – Michelle Rothe; 7th place – Juanita Wells; 8th place – Wendy Oleson.

Membership in the Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club is open to women golfers ages 18 and older. For information, contact Goldstone at 415-794-8785, or send an email to: genoaladiesgolf@gmail.com.

Deering wins Flight 3 at Eagle Valley

The game played on the Eagle Valley Golf Course-West July 11 was "Throw out the Worst Three Holes." The winners in Flight 1 were Karen Bowman (Reno), net 52, and Annette Ramirez (Carson City), gross 72. In Flight 2, Jean Barnett (Reno) netted a 49 and Mary Kay Kaliuza (Carson City) shot a gross 77. In Flight 3, Rene Deering (Gardnerville) netting a 62 and Trish Giomi (Carson City) shooting a gross 91 were winners.

Team play for Empire Ranch club

Results from the Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club four-man teams — two best balls on each hole held July 11 at Dayton Valley Golf Course.

Fred Coons, Richard Torok, Augie Martinez and Melvin Ness won with a net score of 109. Skip Yokota, Ken Cuneo, Greg Bentley and Donnie Curd were second, also with a 109.

Paul Lockwood, Tom Harlow, Joe Gibson and Ray Huntley were third at 111. And Henry Teague, Gene Gaston, Marshall McCurdy and Bogey shot 111 for fourth.

Closest to the pin winners on Hole No. 4 was Gene Gaston; Hole No. 6 was Jack Medeiros; Hole No. 13 was Gary Raybould; and Hole No. 16 was Fred Coons.