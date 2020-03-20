Schools still making meals for students in need

School breakfasts and lunches are being distributed across Douglas County, according to the Douglas County School District.

Parents of students eligible for free breakfasts and lunches can pick up sack meals from school nutrition employees 9-11 a.m. at Whittell High; Carson Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu middle schools; Meneley, Gardnerville and Jacks Valley elementary schools; Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center and James Lee Park.

Parents can pick up both meals at the same time via curbside drivethrough and are asked to stay in the car.

The goal is to minimize the potential of contamination and avoid delays

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is seeking to mitigate interruptions in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Programs used to serve school children during the summer months will be used to provide food while schools are closed in response to the threat of coronavirus.

“We understand the importance of preventative closures to protect students, faculty and members of the community, and we are doing everything we can to help minimize the impact to students and families that rely on school meals and ensure they have access to nutritious meals,” Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott said. “We are strongly urging all meal site sponsors to practice social distancing by using drive-thru service where possible and by requiring six feet of space between all individuals, should lines start to form.”

If widespread school closures result in reduced capacity of school central kitchens to provide grab-and-go meals, the department will shift to USDA Foods through the Emergency Food Assistance program to supply household food, not prepared meals.

The state has received waivers from USDA that will allow more flexibility to provide emergency food response to affected communities with reduced risk through temporarily eliminating signature requirements and reducing and contact.