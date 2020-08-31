Schools report two new coronavirus cases

Two more coronavirus cases were confirmed at Douglas High School on Monday.

Douglas County School Superintendent Keith Lewis confirmed that so far there have been five cases in four schools, including the high school, Carson Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu middle schools and Gardnerville Elementary.

Lewis said the district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services and Douglas County Emergency Management to conduct contact tracing.

The subjects will be excluded from the schools for 14 days. Students under quarantine will receive distance learning from their teachers.

“I would like to remind parents about the importance of screening your children every morning before they leave for school and not sending students to school who may be ill,” Lewis said.

School started at Lake Tahoe on Monday.

On Monday evening, five Douglas residents were reported to have the coronavirus. Four of them were women in their 20s through 50s and one man in his 30s. None had a prior connection.

According to Carson City Health and Human Service, Douglas has 27 active cases with 224 recoveries.