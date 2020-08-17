Schools face changes besides the obvious

A bus passes Van Sickle Station south of Genoa on Wednesday.

Kurt Hildebrand

With the new school year, at least two Carson Valley schools will have new administrators.

Douglas High School Principal Joe Girdner has been promoted to Director of Human Resources for the school district.

He is being replaced by Mike Rechs, who served as assistant principal at the school, and is a former teacher and basketball coach at Carson Valley Middle School.

Longtime Principal Marty Swisher retired from his position as principal of ASPIRE Academy over the summer.

He is being replaced by former Carson High School Principal Gavin Ward.

With Monday’s reopening, one of the concerns expressed by district employees about what will happen should they come down with the virus.

“Our employees are covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, so we would pay up to 80 hours (not deducted from their sick leave) if an employee is quarantined and experiencing coronavirus symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.”

The act requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to coronavirus.

These provisions will apply from the effective date through Dec. 31.

Carson Valley schools start in a hybrid model for grades 4-12. First through third grades will attend daily at all schools except Meneley and Jacks Valley elementary schools.

Bus routes were published in Thursday’s edition of The Record-Courier.

Lake Tahoe schools start on Aug. 31.