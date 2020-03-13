School district cancels athletic and extra-curricular activities starting Monday

While Douglas County schools will remain open, all athletic and extracurricular activities will be suspended starting Monday.

Superintendent Teri White said assemblies, practices, professional development and events are also suspended.

“No outside agency may use our grounds or facilities for any reason during this suspension of activities,” White said. “The safety and well-being of our students, staff and their families continue to be our No. 1 priority.”

She pointed out that no one in the county has yet tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The goal of the Douglas County School District is to remain open, provide essential components of education for our children to continue a sense of stability for our students, employees and families.”

She said that after-school tutoring and care will continue to operate, but salad bars and share tables will be removed from the schools.

White said that school and work-related travel will stop until further notice. Custodial staff will disinfect the schools nightly and transportation staff will continue disinfecting the buses.

She said parents should create a plan should the schools close.

White urged parents to keep sick children at home, reduce their exposure to crowds and to wash hands with soap and water.