School closures extended to April 20

With the extension of school closures into Douglas County’s spring break, school is not expected to return to session until April 20, Superintendent Teri White said on Saturday morning.

Under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order, schools are to remain closed until April 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Douglas is on spring break April 12-17. During that last week, the Douglas County School District won’t be offering any of the food services it is now.

Also under orders from the governor, all testing for accountability purposes, graduation requirements and federal reporting has been waived.

“All school employees are deemed to be essential and therefore may be called upon to assist with any support deemed necessary to support our students, even if that means working from home in some cases, working at off site locations and working outside of job descriptions,” White said in a communications with district employees.