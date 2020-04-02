School board meets on superintendent

While Douglas County school board trustees will get a look at a half-dozen applications for superintendent, there’s still a question as to whether the two that came in after the St. Patrick’s Day deadline will be seriously considered.

Human Resources Director Keith Lewis has been mentioned as a lead candidate among those who are seeking to hire locally.

School board trustees had hoped to move forward with a quickened hiring process before the coronavirus outbreak, but that has slowed things down considerably.

Last week school board trustees voted to move forward with a virtual meeting to review candidates for superintendent and perhaps winnow the field.

“I think we could look through the paperwork virtually,” Trustee Karen Chessell said. “I hope we can interview people in a live setting at some point, but we might still have to do it virtually.”

Board member Keith Byer agreed, saying the board could wait a few weeks after Friday’s meeting to see if the board will be able to meet in person.

Board members gathered on Zoom to conduct the meeting, which is the plan for Friday.

Trustees received four applications prior to the March 17 deadline, with two rolling in after the cut-off.

They agreed that they should see all six, but that they would know which two came in after the deadline.

It has been five years since the board hired Superintendent Teri White.

Board members debated whether it would be better to hire in-house or seek someone elsewhere.

White had been working as the district’s human resources manager for a year when she was hired as superintendent.

Her predecessor, Lisa Noonan, was hired away from the Washoe County School District.

Noonan was the chief academic officer in Washoe County and was one of four finalists and wasn’t selected until the second round. Working in Noonan’s favor was that she’d taught at Jacks Valley Elementary.

A national search firm was engaged to conduct that superintendent hunt and it resulted in the first two candidates being rejected by the board.