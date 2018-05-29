Scholarship winners announced

Gardnerville resident Shiloh Webb and Minden residents Jessica Kneefel and Jenaya Meyer were each recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Greater Nevada Credit Union. Webb, and Meyer plan to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. Kneefel plans to attend Western Nevada College.

Since 1999 Greater Nevada Credit Union has awarded more than $320,000 in scholarships. This year GNCU received 108 scholarship applications, and 28 students were selected to receive $2,000 each for the 2018-2019 school year.

"Our passion to help more people live greater inspires us to provide scholarship opportunities to those who are pursuing a postsecondary education," said Greater Nevada President/CEO Wally Murray. "We expanded the program this year through additional scholarship opportunities for adults over age 25 so they can also continue their academic pursuits."

The scholarship program, sponsored and administered annually by Greater Nevada Credit Union, is available to Greater Nevada members and their families. Scholarships are awarded based on each applicant's financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational and career goals. The scholarships can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and class materials. In addition to the 28 recipients, five alternates were named in the event that one or more of the winners is unable to enroll and attend school on a full-time basis during the 2018-2019 school year.

To learn more about Greater Nevada Credit Union and its annual scholarship program visit gncu.org or call (775) 882-2060.

Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley has allocated $13,000 in scholarships to graduating Douglas High School seniors.

The 4-H scholarship was awarded to Sarah Van Nest, Vocational Scholarship to Fallon Montonvcci, Business Career Scholarship to Sean Dunkelman and Academic Honors Scholarships to Hannah Sizelove and Ian Ozolins.

Kiwanis Club Scholarship Committee members MaryEllen Conaway, Sally Grant and Frank Johnson. Robert Wellise was not available.