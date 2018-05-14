Scholarship established in Condron’s name

A scholarship has been set up in the name of innovative Douglas County teacher, administrator and educational innovator Charlie Condron.

"During his lifetime, Charlie Condron was a man of many vocations," organizers said. "But those closest to his heart, were his role as a teacher, administrator, and pioneer in Professional Development for teachers in the state of Nevada. Considering all that Charlie did in the realm of education, and within his various roles in the community after his retirement, connecting with others through his teaching, was his gift. Charlie taught generosity, kindness and empathy and he was a champion for the underdog."

Condron requested that after his death any donations given in his name be dedicated to a scholarship.

"Charlie never wanted anything to be about Charlie; instead he celebrated and supported those around him," members of the scholarship committee said. "He worked individually with students, teachers, and trainers to make them the best they could be. He appreciated the uniqueness in all of us and believed that each and every one of us has gifts to give."

Beginning this year, the "Charlie Condron Teaching Scholarship" is available to all Douglas County School District seniors. There will be two scholarships awarded to students who have made a commitment to pursue a degree in education and who have an understanding of life's challenges and obstacles and the impact they have on people's lives. Applicants must attend a Community College or University in Nevada.

Scholarship donations can be delivered or sent to U.S. Bank at 1525 Highway 395, Gardnerville under account No. 153757868499.

"We would also like to give our utmost gratitude and thanks to the wonderful managers and owners of the Corner Bar in Minden for hosting a gathering last Friday to provide information about the scholarship," they said. "Pam and Pasquale showed such generosity with the delicious food, a casual atmosphere, and for providing Charlie's many friends, colleagues, and past students the chance to honor his scholarship wishes."