Schiller receives Kirkwood award

J.J. Schiller, a Douglas High School graduate who now lives in Tahoe Paradise, was recently recognized as Male Rider of the Year at the fourth annual Kirkwood Deep Riders Poll Awards.

Schiller, 30, won the award during festivities held on Dec. 2 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Awards were handed out in seven categories, including Rider of the Year for men and women.

Schiller took up skiing at age 6 when he became involved with the Douglas County Ski Club. Later, he competed for the Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation program.

The day-long Kirkwood Deep event featured demos from leading ski and snowboard manufacturers, followed by a film ("Salomon's Blank Collective: Bearing") and the GoPro awards.