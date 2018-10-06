Scarecrows, coffin races and more today at Heritage Park

East Fork Gallery's annual Scarecrow Festival is being held in Gardnerville’s Heritage Park starting 9 a.m. today as part of the Main Street Gardnerville's "Fall Fest.

Artists have collected hats, clothing and all the other necessary components for participants to build their own life-size scarecrow. Each "face kit" to be sold was created by the member artists. Kits are for sale, at a cost of $15 and the East Fork artists are available to help partakers in the activity.

The Scarecrow Festival has been part of the East Fork Gallery's fundraising for the cooperative, local gallery for over 30 years and attracts newcomers, and return customers alike.

“Often children and grandchildren of earlier attendees are found in this fun community event, carrying on a cherished tradition,” organizers said.

Main Street Gardnerville has combined scarecrow making with the Annual Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin and Stretcher Races.

The festival is a free community-driven event celebrating the region's traditions and history as well as showcasing the continued talents, creativity and diversity of its residents.

In addition to the main events, there will also be a market place with vendors including LulaRoe, Teddy ‘N’ Friendz, Douglas High School FBLA, Anytime Fitness, doTerra, Princess House, Wildtree, Carrillo Leather & Steel, Spur View Goods, The Dance Workshop, Washoe Tribe, K2 Designs, Integritas, State Farm, MSG Flower Committee, She’s Crafty, Buckaroo’s, Girl Scout of Sierra Nevada, Boy Scouts of Pine Nuts, Healing Hands Horsemanship, Studio E Dance and Western Way BBQ.

The event will feature a blood drive in honor of teacher Monica Hart, a petting zoo, food and drink, a pumpkin raffle and a scavenger hunt among other things.

The Festival is free to the public and made possible by donations from regional businesses and individuals. Major sponsors include the Town of Gardnerville, United Electrical Services, Inc., The Ridge at Tahoe Resort, NV Energy, Quick Space, Napa Gardnerville, El Dorado Savings Bank, Autumn Noel Photography, Carson Valley Accounting and Stor-All.