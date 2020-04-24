Sample ballots due in mail soon

Sample ballots for the June 9 primary election should be in Douglas County residents’ mailboxes in the next week.

Election Administrator Dena Dawson said the sample ballots will show all the candidates in the mail-in election on the ballot, that should follow in the first week of May. In 2018, 18.37 percent of Douglas voters participated by mail, the highest turnout in the state.

“Since voters can now change parties up to Election Day, we’ve made a universal sample ballot that shows the races that will appear on each party ballot,” she said.

A single vote center will be open at the historic Douglas County Courthouse starting May 23 through Election Day. Voters will be limited to same-day registration, dropping off mail-in ballots and picking up replacement ballots.

Douglas County Republicans will have three county commissioner races on their ballots. A Libertarian has filed in District 3, and will face the winner of the Republican primary in November.

Distric 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh is facing challenger Mark Gardner.

The winners of the District 1 and 5 primaries will go onto the general ballot by themselves.

Commissioner Dave Nelson is facing a challenge from Danny Tarkanian. In District 5, Walt Nowosad and Nathan Tolbert are vying for the seat being vacated by two-term Commissioner Barry Penzel.

For more information about voting by mail, candidates for office or whether you’re registered to vote, visit govotedouglas.com

There are also primaries for candidates seeking seats on the Topaz Ranch Estates and Indian Hills general improvement district boards.