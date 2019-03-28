Sacramento residents killed in Mono vehicle collision

Two Sacramento residents were killed when they went over the side in a Ford Fusion at the Conway overlook on Highway 395 on Wednesday.

Windy Skajita, 51, of Sacramento, and Darryl Ramirez, 53, of West Sacramento, were identified as the deceased on Thursday.

According to the CHP, they were both wearing seatbelts when Skajita drove the Fusion off the highway and through the guardrail.

The force of the impact resulted in Skajita being ejected while Ramirez’ seatbelt came undone and he was tossed around inside.

A dog was also killed in the collision.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Bishop Office they received a 6:40 a.m. report of wood in the southbound lane of Highway 395 14 miles south of Bridgeport.

The CHP officer arrived to find damage to the guardrail, and looked over the side, where the Fusion was seen 250 feet down the embankment