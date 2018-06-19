RV fire closes Monitor Pass

Highway 89 over Monitor Pass is closed due to a motorhome fire that destroyed it and the pickup it was towing.

The fire was first reported at around 2:15 p.m. when Topaz residents spotted smoke coming from that direction.

Firefighters on scene said there was nothing left of the RV and the pickup but their metal frames.

A Bureau of Land Management helicopter that was working on the Upper Colony Fire shifted south and was able to keep the flames from spreading to the wildland.

Highway 89 is closed from Highway 395 near the agricultural inspection station and Highway 4 in Alpine County.

The California Department of Transportation is advising motorists to use alternate routes and proceed cautiously through the area.

Recommended Stories For You

Prior story

Firefighters are responding to the area of Monitor Pass for a recreational vehicle fire that is reportedly spreading to the wildland.

The fire was first reported at around 2:15 p.m. and was located two miles west of the Topaz agricultural station.

Alpine, Mono and East Fork firefighters are responding to the blaze.

It was the second fire reported to day in under an hour in the Sierra Front.

Carson City firefighters responded to a blaze at the landfill at 1:42 p.m.