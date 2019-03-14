Rural gun law opposition mounting

IF YOU GO

There was a full house at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Tuesday night for a Second Amendment rally against private party background checks.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a resolution on the law 5:30 p.m. today.

In a memo to county commissioners, Deputy District Attorney Mary Martin said county commissioners have received extensive public comment from residents opposing the new law.

"Douglas County residents have expressed concerns that Senate Bill 143, which exceeds the federal firearm transfer requirements, infringes upon their Second and Fourth amendments rights under the U.S. Constitution as well as their rights under Article 1, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Nevada," she wrote.

The resolution before commissioners today "supports the right of private individuals to lawfully sell or transfer their legally owned property without government interference."

If approved, the resolution would oppose any legislation exceeding federal gun laws and would discourage Sheriff Dan Coverley from enforcing the law.

Recommended Stories For You

Rural county officials across the state are actively opposing the law.

On Monday, Nye County commissioners approved a resolution opposing the background check law.

Senate Bill 143 was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Feb. 15.

The Legislature's Democratic majority passed the bill over objections of Republicans and many who testified against it.

Douglas Republican lawmakers Sen. James Settelmeyer and Assemblyman Jim Wheeler have both opposed the bill.

Coverley said he believes the new law is unenforceable, and doesn't intend on expending resources enforcing it.

Opponents say the measure won't really stop criminals and prohibited persons from buying a gun since all it does is close a loophole for gun shows, the Nevada Appeal reported. They argue the bill is a step on the slippery road to gun control and interference with the rights granted under the Second Amendment.

The measure requiring background checks for private party transfers was narrowly approved statewide by 9,899 votes, or less than 1 percent.

Douglas residents overwhelmingly opposed the measure, with nearly 70 percent in opposition.