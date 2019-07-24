Rural Dems participate in virtual meet and greet

The Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus hosted its second Virtual Meet ‘n’ Greet on Sunday with four Democratic presidential candidates, including Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Jay Inslee, and Beto O’Rourke. This follows an earlier meet and greet held in May in which five other Democratic presidential candidates attended. More than 180 Democrats across 11 counties in Nevada participated in the virtual event.

“I am grateful to the candidates who were able to make time to speak with and hear from Democrats in our sprawling rural Nevada counties,” said Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus Chair and Carson Valley resident Kimi Cole. “Nevada will play a key role in the Democratic presidential nominating process which is why it is so important these campaigns begin engaging our Democrats early and establish a statewide presence. We are excited to see this Virtual Meet ‘n’ Greet process take off and we hope to host more candidates as well as visit with them in person as we head into our 2020 First in the West caucus.”

So far two presidential candidates have visited Douglas County.