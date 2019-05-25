Rummage sale today at St. Teresa of Avila’s

The Women’s Guild and Save the Holy Innocents Group of St. Avila’s holds their first rummage sale this weekend. Hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Collectibles, household items, jewelry, clothes and antiques have been donated (some items are new or nearly new). Come support these clubs and get some bargains at 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City.

June Events Launch Summer Festival at Dangberg Historic Ranch Park

On June 1, at 10 a.m., Wendell Huffman, curator of History at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, will speak on the history of the Virginia & Truckee Railroad in Carson Valley, and the 150th Anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. This is a free event.

On June 5, at 6:30 p.m., A Chautauqua ensemble “A Night with Notorious Nevadans,” will include portrayals by members of the Friends of the Nevada State Museum, with Dave Pierson as Abe Curry, first superintendent of the Carson City Mint and first warden of the Nevada Territorial Prison;

Bob Nylen as William Stewart, first U. S. Senator from Nevada and author of the Fifteenth Amendment;

Ron Roberts as Roswell Colcord, seventh governor of Nevada and first Nevada governor to support Women’s Suffrage; and Myron Freedman as John Millain, convicted murderer of Virginia City’s most famous prostitute, Julia Bulette. This event is free to all.

The first concert of the season is on June 6, at 6:30 p.m., and features Lacy J. Dalton, 2017 member of North America Country Music Association International Hall of Fame, performing her country-western hits and more. The ticket price is $15 for 17 years and older, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Seating is limited and the event could sell out. Tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com. The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Please bring your own seating and no pets allowed (service animals only.) Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at these events. The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the events for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park’s artifact collection. Contact Kim Harris at 775-783-9417 or events@dangberghomeranch.org.

Open House and Ribbon Cutting

You’re invited to the Food Closet of Carson Valley Community’s Open House on June 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tour the new facility and help celebrate at 1251 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Food, drinks come and learn about volunteer opportunities in your community. Info. call 782-3711 see website thefoodcloset.org.

