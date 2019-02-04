Ruhenstroth man identified as pilot in Yorba Linda crash

Ruhenstroth resident and Carson City restaurateur Antonio Pastini, 75, of Gardnerville, has been identified as the pilot in a crash that occurred in Yorba Linda, Calif.

Pastini's 414A Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board,

radar showed he climbed to 7,800 feet before the aircraft rapidly descended.

Witnesses said the aircraft was breaking up on the way down.

It hit a house containing four people. The home caught fire, killing everyone in the home.

Recommended Stories For You

The twin-engine aircraft was built in 1981 and the registration was pending.

Pastini was a licensed commercial pilot with a multi-engine landing rating, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

He has lived in Ruhenstroth for nine years.

Pastini is the owner of Sushi & Teri Kim Lee's Japanese Restaurant in Carson City. The original restaurant opened in 1991 and moved in 2008.

The Gardnerville restaurant opened in 2009. It closed in 2014.