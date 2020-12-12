Roads clear as forecast storm fizzles

A winter weather advisory was cancelled early this morning for the Lake Tahoe area after forecast snow failed to materialize.

“Snow has tapered to light showers with little additional accumulation expected,” forecasters said at 4 a.m. Saturday.

The advisory for above 6,500 feet was expected to last until 10 a.m. this morning.

No road controls are in place and a traffic camera at the top of Kingsbury Grade shows no snow on the road.

A trace of rain fell in Genoa overnight and Heavenly Valley snow telemetry shows .20 inches of precipitation and 2 inches of snow since Friday morning.

There are road controls over all three routes over the Sierra, including Carson Pass, Echo Summit and Donner Summit, as well as Mount Rose Summit in northern Lake Tahoe.

Gusty winds accompanied the arrival of a cold front that saw a blustery night in Carson Valley.

Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded 40 mph wind gusts overnight.