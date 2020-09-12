Roads around Minden-Tahoe Airport closed for President’s visit

Airport businesses were flying the Trump flag on Friday.

Kurt Hildebrand

Roads around Minden-Tahoe Airport will be closed starting noon today in preparation for President Trump’s visit this evening.

Heybourne Road is closed at Firebrand, Park Place and Meridian. There will be no private vehicle access to the airport and motorists should expect traffic delays on Highway 395, Heybourne and Johnson Lane.

Workers were setting up tents and barricades on Friday in preparation for the arrival of President Trump at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Douglas County reported it was contacted by the Secret Service and representatives of the Trump Campaign late Wednesday night requesting use of Minden-Tahoe Airport.

Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said that after careful consideration and weighing the authority of state directives versus 1st amendment rights, the county ultimately decided to welcome the sitting President of the United States to our community.

“I am proud and amazed by the quality and professionalism of everyone involved,” said Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates. “Our outstanding team of county agencies and first responders worked with the Secret Service to organize plans for a safe and secure event within 48 hours. We consider Douglas County fortunate to have the opportunity to host any president or presidential candidates and to listen to what they have to say about the future of our great nation.”

The Secret Service worked with the county and implemented a variety of safeguards to protect the public, including thermometer screenings and encouraging the use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Douglas County continues to have extremely low rates of infection. As of Friday September 11, 2020 there have been a total of 268 cases since March with 12 of them currently active. Douglas County has a population of 49,000.

“We have achieved this through a persistent program of education, and at no time have we fined or otherwise penalized any citizen or business, “said Cates.

Event Information:

Parking location is 2300 Highway 395

Gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. and the president will address the crowds at 7 p.m., according to the president’s campaign website.

No onsite parking or onsite ticket purchase is available

Shuttles will be available to transport the public to and from the event venue

This is not a county event. For today’s details such as tickets, transportation, and seating information can be found on the campaign website, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/