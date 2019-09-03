Road work will reduce southbound 395 to one lane

Southbound Highway 395 will be reduced to one lane in northern Carson Valley on Wednesday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves sections of roadway surface.

Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 4, single lane closures will take place on a half-mile section of southbound 395 near the Carson River. While most travel delays will be moderate, motorists are encouraged to leave extra travel time.

The state will be excavating approximately 3 inches of six sections of potholed road surface and refilling with new pavement for a smoother and safer drive.

More than 30,000 vehicles travel the highway every day.