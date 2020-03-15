Road controls in effect on Sunday

Snow decorates daffodils in Genoa on Sunday morning.

Road controls are in effect on Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 through from Carson City to South Lake Tahoe.

Both Interstate 80 and Highway 88 are closed and road controls are in effect on Highway 50 over Echo Summit.

According to snow telemetry, 20 inches of snow fell in Heavenly Valley overnight.

Vail Resorts, which owns both Heavenly and Kirkwood, are closed through March 22 due to the coronavirus.

High winds blew the storm into Carson Valley on Saturday with a 54 mph wind gust 2:55 p.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport

Snow started falling around 9 p.m. but warm conditions kept it from sticking in Carson Valley.

At 5 a.m. Sunday Genoa had about 2 inches of snow in places.