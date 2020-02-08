River speech on tap

The Douglas County Historical Society’s “Salute to Agriculture” lecture for the month of February will be presented by retired Deputy Water Master, Julian Larrouy. His topic will be “Battles of the Carson Rivers, Mining ‘till now”.

Within the lecture, Larrouy will be explaining irrigation water allotments to the downstream users, who gets how much and for how long. In addition, “Nevada Week & California Week” will also be explained. Water is critical for crop and livestock use, which has lead to heated discussions among farmers and ranchers, telling of those episodes may be highlights of the lecture.

The lecture is at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Carson City, Alpine County & Douglas Historical Society members, no charge. General public admission, $3 per person. Upcoming lectures, to be announced.