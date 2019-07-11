Riders to take on Tour of California Alps on Saturday

Riders are preparing for this year’s Tour of the California Alps, otherwise known as and aptly referred to as the Death Ride.

The 39th annual event will take place Saturday.

Many of the riders will take on all five of the mountain passes, which total 129 miles and 15,000 feet of climbing. Last year, 1,045 riders finished all five passes. Last year, more than 2,400 riders participated.

Eleven riders who finished all five passes were 70 and older; 142 were 60 and older; and 346 were 50 and older. Nine riders under the age of 20 finished all five passes last year.

Located in the stunning Sierra Nevada, otherwise known as the California Alps, the Death Ride course covers the traditional five mountain passes. This challenging course includes climbing both sides of Monitor Pass, both sides of Ebbetts Pass, and the final climb up the east side of Carson Pass.

Cyclists will begin and finish at Turtle Rock Park, located two miles north of Markleeville.

The highest elevation will be at the top of Ebbetts Pass at 8,730 feet.

The start times of the event are as follows:

Five Passes — 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Four Passes — 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Three Passes — 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Two Passes — 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

One Pass — 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

All riders must be off the course by 8 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Alpine Chamber of Commerce. The event isn’t a race but a test of endurance and personal goals.

Riding in the race? Submit photos to sports@recordcourier.com with information about who is in the photo and we will run them next Thursday. Deadline is end of the day Tuesday for submissions.