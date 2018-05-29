Retirees recognized at distinguished teachers awards
May 29, 2018
Among those honored at the Distinguished Teachers Awards were the Douglas County School District Retirees of the year.
"We would like to acknowledge and express our sincere gratitude to the employees who have, or will be, retiring from the Douglas County School District this year," said officials of the school district. "We would like to say 'thank you' for the many hours and commitments each of them have given to the education of our students. They will be missed!"
Retiring from Douglas High School are:
Michele Baumann
K.C. Brennan
Catherine Conner
Recommended Stories For You
Corby Hughes
Kelly Maestretti
Tom Morgan
Paula Ortiz
Paul Pedroza
Kristen Robison
Trina Ward
Retiring from Pinion Hills Elementary School:
Denise Bickmore
Dot Watts
Susan Williamson
Retiring from Gardnerville Elementary School:
Joyce Castleberry
Dee Gosselin
Kathleen Stastny
Meredith Swanson-Jessup
Retiring from Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School:
Sherrie Clore
Sharon DesJardins
Daria Essary
Gail Murray
David Whittemore
Retiring from Minden Elementary School:
Elizabeth Gray
Scott Sanders
Retiring from Carson Valley Middle School:
Norma Hendricks
Buffie Stockton
Karen Tuggle
Retiring from C.C. Meneley Elementary School:
Gerdy Hayes
Lisa Noonan
Retiring from Jack's Valley Elementary School:
Raelene Miller
Arbara Valdez
Michele Curtis is retiring from the District Office.
Patricia Larson is retiring from Transportation.
Gina Solari is retiring from Jacobsen High School.
Theresa Eymann is retiring from Zephyr Cove Elementary School.