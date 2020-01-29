Rescuers climb to reach injured paraglider above Genoa

A paraglider was severely injured after crashing into the mountain above Walley’s Hot Springs in Genoa this morning.

The report came in at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A second paraglider was able to climb up the hill and reported the victim had several broken bones.

East Fork firefighters scaled the mountain to treat the injured person while helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and the Nevada Division of Forestry were sought to help airlift the victim off the mountain.

Because of loose rock, neither paraglider would be able to get down on their own.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the incident.

Foothill Road is shut down between Walley’s and the Genoa Post Office for the helicopter landing.