Republicans host state, federal candidate forum

With Nevada's third largest voter registration total and the largest Republican majority in the state, Douglas County is an important battleground in the upcoming primary election.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Republican Central Committee is featuring a candidates' forum with 17 of the 30 candidates whose names appear on the Republican ballot.

"For most of them, this will be their only visit to Douglas County," organizer Dave Probert said.

Federal and state races on the Republican ballot include U.S. Senate and Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395, in Minden. Doors open at 5 p.m. Probert said they expect to conclude at 9 p.m. Libations will be available from the in-room no-host bar during the forum.

Jon Sanchez of KOH am780 will be the moderator.

Probert said candidates from seven of the races that appear on the primary ballot will be at the forum.

"U.S. Senate candidate Tom Heck has confirmed he will attend, as has U.S. Congress District 2 candidate Joel Beck," he said. "Three of the Republican candidates for governor, Bill Boyd, Jared L. Fisher and Dan Schwartz, and four of the five lieutenant governor candidates Eugene Hoover, Brent A. Jones, Scott Anthony LaFata, Michael Roberson, will all answer questions about their vision of Nevada."

Probert said all of the Republican candidates for state treasurer and attorney general have said they will be at the forum.

Nevada has a closed primary, only registered Republicans can vote for Republican candidates.

Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske, State Controller Ron Knecht, State Sen. James Settelmeyer and State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler are all seeking re-election.

"The forum will feature question and answer sessions for all the candidates as well as time for each to state the reasons they are running," Probert said. "It is not a debate but a discussion of issues facing Nevada."

According to Cegavske's office there are 19,723 registered Republicans among Douglas County's 37,167 voters. It's the third-largest number of Republicans in the state after Clark and Washoe counties. It's numerically, the largest majority of Republicans over Democrats in the state.

For more details about the forum go to douglasgop.org