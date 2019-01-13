Second Gardnerville Ranchos homicide reported in four days

A second Gardnerville homicide has been reported in four days, this time on Dresslerville Road.

Authorities responded to the report of a deceased person at 943 Dresslerville Road.

An initial investigation have led Douglas County investigators to believe this death may be related to the one on James Road that occurred Jan. 9-10.

“The sheriff’s office has a heightened sense of concern for community safety and asks that all Douglas County residents lock their doors and windows, leave outside light illuminated during the hours of darkness, and ensure that all home security systems are functional. Please report any suspicious activity or noises immediately,” authorities said.

The sheriff’s office has increased patrol activities throughout the county, focusing on the Gardnerville Ranchos, where both homicides occurred.

Information will be updated 9 a.m. Monday at the Minden Station located at 1038 Buckeye Road in Minden.