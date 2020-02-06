Report: Trucker crossed centerline in Red Lake Grade wreck

The driver of a big rig crossed over the centerline on Highway 88 on Tuesday into the path of a Honda, causing a head-on collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A couple in their 80s was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center with severe injuries after the collision that occurred 2:15 p.m. at the base of Red Lakes Grade.

The trucker, identified as Vacaville resident Juan Hernandez, 40, who was eastbound down the grade, crossed the centerline at the curve and allowed enough of the 2018 International to enter the westbound lanes in the path of the 81-year-old Oakdale man driving the Honda CRV.

Both the driver and the 80-year-old passenger, a South Lake Tahoe resident, were severely injured.

Diesel fuel from the truck spilled out onto the highway as a result of the collision.

Highway 88 was closed for roughly 10 hours as a result of the collision.