Reno McGill shines at National Junior High School Finals Rodeo

Reno McGill of the Carson-Douglas Rodeo Club had an outstanding all-around effort at the National High School Finals Rodeo held earlier this summer in Lebanon, Tennessee.

McGill finished 15th overall in saddle bronc with a total score of 104. He qualified for the final performance in which he scored a 48 for 10th in the final performance.

He also won his performance in the second go-round with a 58, placing him fourth overall in the second go-around.

In boys breakaway, McGill finished 26th overall. He finished 13th overall in one go-round wtith a score of 3.11 seconds.

Also with his partner Brock Feyder of Lamoille, Nevada, McGill took 22nd overall in team roping.

McKenzie Raper of the Carson-Douglas Rodeo Club also competed at the National Junior High Finals.

In addition, Corley Raper from the Carson-Douglas Rodeo Club competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo held earlier this summer in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Raper's best effort came in pole bending in which she finished 30th overall with a total score of 42.048.