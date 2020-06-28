Reno firefighters battle Poeville fire, drone pilot

An unauthorized drone flight delayed air response for the Poeville Fire burning on Peavine Mountain above Reno.

Residents in the path of the blaze were asked to evacuate the area as wind fanned the flames.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the fire was estimated at 1,500 acres and zero percent contained. Local, state, county, and federal firefighters are on scene.

The Poeville Fire is under investigation. Information on the number and type of structures lost is not available at this time. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is in unified command with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Senior Center at 9th Street and Wells. Evacuees need to remain in their cars for social distancing and American Red Cross of Nevada will assist them with water and resources. Reno livestock events center is taking evacuated large animals.

Firefighters have a line around 97 percent of the Monarch Fire, which should be fully contained by tonight.

Today is the second day of a red flag warning for critical fire danger.