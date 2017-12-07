‘Remembrance Tree’ ready for ornaments

Eastside Memorial Park has lit the Tree of Remembrance where the public is invited to hang ornaments in memory of their departed loved ones. The tree is located just inside the park entrance of the cemetery, 1600 Buckeye Road in Minden.

The evergreen "Tree of Remembrance" will be available for hanging ornaments beginning on Dec. 1 through Jan. 8.

Eastside Memorial Park invites those who wish to remember a loved one, whether here or elsewhere, to bring an ornament. Before the holiday rush is upon us, we pause and reflect on the loss of loved ones and friends, and on the love we still feel for them.

If you or a loved one is unable to visit the cemetery to place an ornament, please mail them to Eastside Memorial Park at 1600 Buckeye Road Minden, NV 89423 and Eastside Memorial Park will ensure it is hung on the tree. Information, 782-2215.