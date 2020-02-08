Reels align for four Valley Dotty’s

Dotty’s parent company hit the jackpot on Thursday when the Douglas County Liquor Board approved restricted gaming licenses for three separate casinos located in a former Minden car dealership on Thursday.

Nevada Restaurant Services received approval for liquor, beer and wine and restricted gaming licenses for 1601 Highway 395, which is the former Michael Hohl dealership.

According to Capt. Ron Michitarian, the building will be divided into three separate units, each of which will have its own bar and eatery without a means of passing between them without going outside.

Under Douglas County code, a limited gaming license permits up to 15 slot machines. By separating the building into three separate casinos, dubbed Dotty’s, Bourbon Street Sports Bar and La Villita, there will be 45 slot machines allowed.

Las Vegas based Nevada Restaurant Services operates small casinos all over the state, including one at Stateline and four in Carson City.

The Liquor Board also approved a fourth license for the company for the Dotty’s to be located near the Grant Avenue Walmart at 1124 Supercenter Lane in Gardnerville.

All four businesses list the same general manager and manager.

The county approves liquor licenses and restricted gaming licenses, but the owners must still receive approval from the Gaming Control Board.

“We put in a condition to have three separate units,” Community Development Director Tom Dallaire said. “Each unit is stand alone and won’t have access between them.”

Dallaire said each of the businesses will have its own small kitchen area.

Resident Jim McKalip said he was happy to see the building occupied but questioned whether it wasn’t an attempt to get around the county ordinance.

“I think the point isn’t so you can do what they’re trying to by having 45 slots,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s fair to businesses who are limited to 15 slots that have more space.”

Commissioner Wes Rice said that the county’s abilities are limited.

“It’s painfully obvious that we are not pleased with this,” he said. “But since they’ve complied with all the requirements, I think it would be arbitrary and capricious for us not to approve it.”

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley, who sits on the Liquor Board with the five commissioners, said that the county doesn’t have a lot of law enforcement issues with the businesses.

“When we do, we can leverage these licenses to change their behavior,” he said.

Deputy District Attorney Zach Wadlé pointed out that an ordinance that was before the commission in December would have affected the casinos. Commissioners decided not to pursue the ordinance.

“We move at a slower pace than business, and I think this is what happens when government tries to control business,” Commission Chairman Barry Penzel said.