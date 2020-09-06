Red sun rises over Carson Valley thanks to smoke from California fires

A bright red sun rose over Carson Valley on Sunday morning.

Jeff Garvin/Special to The R-C

Sunday’s red sunrise was tinted by smoke lingering east of Carson Valley, where air quality ranged from good to moderate according to gauges in the Gardnerville Ranchos and Johnson Lane.

The Ranchos gauge monitored by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection was at 33 at 7 a.m., while a low-cost sensor in Johnson Lane showed 64.

A new fire burning west of Yosemite, the Creek Fire is expected to send more smoke north into Western Nevada for the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters said that the worst conditions will be downwind of the fires in the Walker, Coleville and Topaz Lake areas, but smoke will likely drift north.

On Friday, light ash from the fires burning to the southwest fell in Gardnerville.

Firefighters made progress on the Slink Fire overnight, with a line around 21 percent of the fire despite rugged terrain and dangerous conditions.

They were able to hold the eastern flank of the fire, but it continues to march south toward the U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center as it grew to nearly 21,000 acres. The fire was most active on the western flank as it burned into the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness approaching the Carson River’s East Fork.

The Creek fire was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday and has consumed 36,000 acres, which forced evacuations of several small communities on the Sierra West Slope. Visitors were helicoptered to safety from the fire.